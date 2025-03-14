High Schools

NSPN.TV’s 2025 boys basketball state bracket reveal show streaming live on Saturday

Watch at 10 a.m. on startribune.com: NSPN.TV’s Ryan Phelps has the exclusive first look at the seeds in all four classes and examines matchups for the tournament that begins Tuesday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 14, 2025 at 10:01PM

2025 boys basketball state tournament bracket reveal show

Come back to this article page just before 10 a.m. for NSPN.TV’s boys basketball state tournament bracket reveal show.

NSPN.TV’s Ryan Phelps provides the exclusive first look at the seeds in all four classes and examines the matchups for the tournament that begins Tuesday.

State tournament coverage

Follow all of the 2025 state tournament action at startribune.com/preps.

For stats, scores, schedules, brackets and more from the tournament, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball news.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Girls basketball live blog: West Central, MACCRAY move on to Class 1A final

card image

In the Class 2A semifinals, it's Minnewaska vs. Providence Academy followed by Minnehaha Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton.

High Schools

Scoggins: She plays D like the daughter of Secret Service agents ... because she is one

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

High Schools

West Central Area, MACCRAY upset higher seeds, will play for 1A state title

card image