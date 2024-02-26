2024 Minnesota presidential primary live election results
Minnesotans and voters in 15 other states head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their first ballots in the 2024 presidential race, giving candidates their biggest chance yet to collect delegates in pursuit of their party's respective nominations. It's only the second time Minnesota has held a presidential primary rather than a caucus, and there are some different rules.
Polling places in Minnesota close at 8 p.m., and live results via the Associated Press are expected to start coming in after that. For more, see footnote.