There are plenty of important dates to remember in the lead-up to the presidential election in November, including local and national political conventions. And we can't forget about Minnesota's 2024 legislative session. To help you keep track of where things are in the state's political calendar, here's a timeline of key dates as we move through the election year:

Minnesota's Second District is expected to once again be one of the most-watched battleground contests in the race to control Congress, and Republicans are hoping to undo Democrats' complete control of state government by flipping a handful of Minnesota House seats on the ballot this fall.

The battle for the presidency will be the marquee race in Minnesota and across the country in 2024, but there's a lot more at stake.

Jan. 19: Voters can start casting their ballots early by mail or in person ahead of the state's presidential primary election.

Feb. 12: The 2024 legislative session convenes. Lawmakers are expected to debate a package of construction projects — known as a bonding bill — as well as what to do with a projected $2.4 billion budget surplus. While it's not a budget year at the State Capitol, legislators will get an updated economic forecast in February.

Feb. 13: Deadline to register to vote in advance of the presidential primary. The Secretary of State's office recommends Minnesotans who are not registered to vote sign up by this date to save themselves time registering at their polling place. Minnesota doesn't have party registration for the presidential primary.

Feb. 27: Minnesota's political parties host precinct caucuses across the state. Caucuses give participants at the local level a chance to pick delegates to participate in endorsing conventions in May.

March 5: Presidential primary election in Minnesota and 15 other states. DFL voters will consider nine candidates, including President Joe Biden, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and perennial candidate Marianne Williamson. The Minnesota GOP advanced five candidates: former President Donald Trump, former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Both parties will allow write-in candidates.

May 16-18: The Republican Party of Minnesota hosts its state convention in St. Paul. Republicans will debate the party's platform and endorse a candidate to run in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

May 20: Deadline for the legislative session to adjourn. The House and Senate could adjourn before that date, but that rarely happens in St. Paul.

May 21: Filing period opens with the Secretary of State's office for candidates for local, state and federal offices.

May 31-June 2: The DFL Party hosts its state convention. Democrats are expected to endorse Klobuchar for re-election and debate the party's platform.

June 4: Filing period closes at 5 p.m. with the Secretary of State for candidates for local, state and federal offices.

June 28: Voters can start casting their ballots early by mail or in person ahead of the state's August primary election.

July 15-18: The Republican National Committee hosts its convention in Milwaukee. They are heading to the critical battleground state of Wisconsin that Donald Trump lost in 2020 and where they need to regain support.

July 23: Deadline to register to vote in advance of the August primary.

Aug. 13: Minnesota's primary Election Day.

Aug. 19-22: The Democratic National Committee hosts its convention in Chicago. The convention returns to the Midwest, a critical battleground in the 2024 presidential race. Illinois joined Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota as part of the "blue wall" that helped elect Biden in 2020.

Sept. 20: Voters can start casting their ballots early by mail or in person ahead of the state's general election.

Oct. 15: Deadline to register to vote in advance of Election Day.

Nov. 5: Election Day. In addition to the presidential race, one of Minnesota's two seats in the U.S. Senate will be on the ballot, as well as all eight congressional seats and 134 seats in the state House. Judicial seats and some local races — from school board to township seats — are also on the ballot.

Dec. 17: Presidential electors meet in their respective states and cast their votes for president and vice president.