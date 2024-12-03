2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute little animals

''What was I made for?'' BILLIE EILISH sings at the OSCARS, channeling BARBIE. And what was KEN made for? Not entirely clear — but it's clear RYAN GOSLING was made to play him. His singalong version of ''I'm Just Ken'' is one of the most entertaining Oscar musical moments in years. Still, Christopher Nolan's ''OPPENHEIMER'' prevails, a rare case of the top prize going to a blockbuster studio film. Will it happen again in 2025? CYNTHIA ERIVO and ARIANA GRANDE sure hope so; as presenters, they make a sly reference to their upcoming juggernaut, ''WICKED.'' Speaking of marketing, people are obsessed with that bizarre ''DUNE'' popcorn bucket. And BEYONCÉ carves her space in country music with ''Act II: Cowboy Carter,'' which will make her the first Black woman to top the Billboard country chart.