2021 Prep Bowl schedule:
Location: All games at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Friday
Class 1A: Mayer Lutheran (12-1) vs. Minneota (13-0), 10 a.m.
Class 2A: Chatfield (12-1) vs. West Central Area/Ashby (11-1), 1 p.m.
Class 4A: Hutchinson (11-1) vs. Kasson-Mantorville (9-3), 4 p.m.
Class 6A: Lakeville South (12-0) vs. Maple Grove (11-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Nine-Man: Fertile-Beltrami (13-0) vs. LeRoy-Ostrander (11-2), 10 a.m.
Class 3A: Dassel-Cokato (13-0) vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (11-2), 1 p.m.
Class 5A: Mahtomedi (10-2) vs. Mankato West (12-0), 4 p.m.
