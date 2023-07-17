A two-vehicle collision in St. Paul over the weekend left a passenger dead and other people injured, officials said Sunday.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hwy. 61 and Burns Avenue in St. Paul, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the passenger who died as Pa Moua, 61, of Maplewood.
According to the patrol:
Seng Xiong, 67, was driving his car south on Hwy. 61 and collided with an SUV turning from westbound Burns Avenue onto southbound Hwy. 61 and being driven by Montanay M. Adams, 25.
Two other people in the car were injured and expected to survive. The patrol said four other people in the SUV were injured, but the agency gave no information about their conditions.
