Two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man during a drug-related confrontation in a Meeker County home.

Christian J. Brown, of Hutchinson, Minn., was arrested Monday night at his home after being charged in District Court with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault following the killing last week of Devon Remmel, 42, of Acton Township, at a residence south of Grove City.

Co-defendant Byron J. Jackson, also of Hutchinson, was charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

Brown and Jackson remain jailed ahead of court appearances scheduled for Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for either defendant.

According to the criminal complaints:

Brown, Jackson and two other men were in a basement Friday night of a home in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue.

Under questioning by a law enforcement two days after the shooting, Jackson said he and Brown went to the home to buy illicit drugs. An argument started over the transaction, and Jackson pushed one of the other men to the floor hard enough to break the man's arm and dislocate his shoulder.

Jackson said he and Brown began to drive off, but they were blocked by a pickup truck in front occupied by Remmel and another vehicle in back occupied by the two men from the basement.

The men began arguing, and Brown then shot Remmel in the head, according to Jackson.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482