Two people were shot and wounded Thursday night at the homeless encampment at Minneapolis’ Peavey Field Park.

Map: Peavey Field Park Map: Peavey Field Park

Park police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 7:15 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to city parks spokeswoman Robin Smothers. The woman was taken to HCMC, where her condition was unknown late Thursday.

A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Children’s Minnesota Hospital, which is near the park. He was tranferred to HCMC, and his condition is also unknown.

No one has been arrested, Smothers said.

Shootings and other crimes have plagued homeless encampments in Minneapolis parks and prompted intense discussion.

On Tuesday, a man was shot in the arm and face at an encampment in Powderhorn Park, the latest incident in that tent community. The victim was taken to HCMC, and is expected to live.

Earlier this month, a teen was sexually assaulted at a campsite in Powderhorn Park, while a teenager was shot several times near a tent encampment at Peavey Park.