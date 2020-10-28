Two people have pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Carver County for being in a group of target shooters whose stray bullet seriously wounded a passing motorcyclist at least a quarter-mile away.

Jasmine S. Morrow, 24, and Ian A. Stinson, 22, both of Oak Ridge, Tenn., pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm in connection and were immediately sentenced in connection with the shooting in June 2019 of 43-year-old Troy Mack, of Minneapolis, in the chest as he headed south on County Road 40.

Morrow and Stinson were put on a year of supervised probation by Judge Michael Wentzell, whose terms include not using firearms during that time and complete a weapons training course. Wentzell also ordered both to write letters of apology to Mack.

Still charged with felony intentional discharge of a firearm and endangering safety are Blake A. Martin, 28, of rural Carver, and his father, William A. Martin, 58, of Victoria.

The bullet that hit Mack came from Blake Martin’s handgun, according to prosecutors. It was surgically removed and turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which eliminated that it came from the guns being fired dozens of times by William Martin, Stinson or Morrow.

The near-fatal gunshot that struck Mack while he was riding among a group of motorcyclists caused significant injury to an artery that supplies blood to his right arm and fractured his right shoulder blade, according to County Attorney Mark Metz.

Metz said that Mack was passing anywhere from 1,200 to 1,900 feet beyond the silhouette target the shooters had in their sights at the home southwest of Carver in the 16300 block of Homestead Road.

Blake Martin told a detective that he believed they were shooting away from the road after having first “checked it on Google maps,” the charges read.