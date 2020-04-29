Two people were found dead inside a Ham Lake home after shots were fired, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The killings occurred in the 15900 block of Guadalcanal St. NE., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
There is no “ongoing threat to the public, and we are not looking for any other individuals associated with this incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
A 911 call brought deputies to the scene about 9:25 a.m., and they later heard a gunshot, said Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Knotz.
The deputies attempted to contact anyone inside and eventually entered to find two people dead, Knotz said. Authorities have yet to disclose their identities.
