Two men were found dead of gunshot wounds early Monday near a two-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis, authorities said.

No arrests have been made. Police haven't disclosed details of the incident or the men's identities.

According to police: Gunfire occurred about 2 a.m. near E. 28th Street and S. 14th Avenue. ShotSpotter technology revealed its location, and officers with Metro Transit arrived at the intersection to find the two vehicles involved in the crash.

One man was found dead in a car. The other was in the middle of the road about a block away. Officers began lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics. If the deaths prove to be homicides, it would be the 19th and 20th of the year in Minneapolis.

Paul Walsh