Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash east of New Prague, officials said Tuesday.
The wreck occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in Cedar Lake Township, the State Patrol said.
The driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading west on E. 280th Street strayed into oncoming traffic near Joel D Lane and hit a Buick LaCrosse and a Dodge Ram pickup, the patrol said.
Killed were a 38-year-old man driving the Sierra pickup and a 43-year-old woman heading east in her car, according to the patrol. Both were from New Prague.
The Ram's driver, Corey J. Pumper, 49, of New Prague, was hospitalized with noncritical injures, the patrol said.
