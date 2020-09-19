Two people were killed Thursday night in a head-on crash in Washington County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the crash on N. Olinda Trail, just north of N. 170th Street in Scandia, at 7:33 p.m. Thursday. Lifesaving measures were attempted, the Sheriff’s Office said, but the drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.

Earlier, authorities identified a man who died in a collision last weekend in Brooklyn Park. Jupiter Yang, 24, of Brooklyn Park, was killed Saturday at W. Broadway and Candlewood Drive, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Yang was turning left from westbound Candlewood when he was hit by a truck traveling north on Broadway.

Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said it is “possible that current road construction in that area played a part.”