Authorities say two deputies were shot and wounded Monday while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in central Minnesota, before a standoff ensued and ended with a man found dead inside the house.

The deputies made contact with the subject of the warrant and entered the home in Winsted around midday, at which point rounds were fired, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld told reporters. The two deputies were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, he said.

The sheriff said the suspect remained in the home later Monday in a standoff with law enforcement.

McLeod County deputies said at about 6:30 p.m. Monday that the standoff had ended and the suspect was found dead inside the home, KMSP-TV reported.

"It's not the ending we wanted," Langenfeld told another station, KSTP-TV. "We would have liked to see a successful ending with no one else injured or dead."

The circumstances of how the suspect died weren't known.

Langenfeld said the suspect was believed to be the only person in the house, so authorities planned to take things slowly during the standoff. He said the suspect had been living in the house. The sheriff said he wasn't certain what the warrant was for.

The Sheriff's Office had released few details late Monday. KMSP reported that officers from the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Winsted police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded to assist with the death investigation, according to a tweet from the bureau.

The Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension did not respond to requests for comment Monday night.

The city of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page Monday afternoon urging residents to avoid the area. Children in a nearby day care were evacuated with an armored vehicle.

Star Tribune reporter Louis Krauss contributed to this article.