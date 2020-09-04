Two members of the “Boogaloo Bois” have been indicted on federal charges of attempting to provide material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

The Boogaloo Bois are a loose-knit group of violent anti-government extremists. The heavily armed members often mobilize on social media, and have garnered more prominence and law enforcement scrutiny this year. The term “Boogaloo” references an second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent anti-government uprisings, according to the complaint.

Michael Robert Solomon, 30, of New Brighton, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, of Hampstead, N.C., allegedly sought to capitalize on the unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Solomon was seen openly carrying a firearm in a residential neighborhood, according to a witness.

The FBI began an investigation into Solomon, Teeter and a subgroup called the “Boojahideen” at the end of May, according to the affidavit.

“This case can only be understood as a disturbing example of the old adage, ‘The enemy of your enemy is your friend,’ ” said U.S. Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers. “As alleged in the complaint, these defendants sought to use violence against the police, other government officials and government property as part of their desire to overthrow the government.”