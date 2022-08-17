Two adults were fatally shot Tuesday night inside a residence on St. Paul's East Side.
A child called 911 about 9:15 p.m. to report that a man and a woman has been shot in a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue, said St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe.
Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced both adults dead, McCabe said.
Police did not say if the man and woman were related. But police also said that no one had been arrested and that authorities were not looking for any suspects.
