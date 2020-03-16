During the 2016 Parade of Homes, tour-goers shelled out $5 apiece to get a look inside a Green Dream Home in Edina.

Built by Sustainable 9 Design + Build, the energy-efficient, two-story walkout made a dramatic design statement, with its glass-walled bridge connecting two wings, and a wraparound green roof.

“Sustainable 9 was trying to think outside the box, trying to get away from cookie-cutter new construction,” said real estate agent John Everett of Edina Realty, who called the home “refreshingly different.”

Now the former Green Dream Home, priced at $2.15 million, is seeking a new owner.

Its location is a big plus — a deep, half-acre lot on Minnehaha Creek that feels private and tranquil, but is just a short walk to the shops and eateries of 50th and France.

“The setting is spectacular — panoramic views with nobody behind you,” said Everett.

And the 5,144-square-foot house makes the most of its creekside setting, with an open floor plan and walls of glass, a treetop deck and a porch with a built-in barbecue and pizza oven.

Inside, the house features flooring of reclaimed elm barnwood and floating staircases with cable railings.

The kitchen also breaks the gray/white cookie-cutter mold with butterfly-grain walnut cabinets, a quartz-topped waterfall island, a walk-in pantry with a window and Thermador appliances.

A private owners’ suite has its own wing, connected to the rest of the house by the bridge. There are four additional bedrooms, two with lofts — for homework or gaming.

And for active kids — or adventurous adults — there’s even a fireman’s pole for sliding to the lower-level family room where a modern linear fireplace, TV alcove and wet bar await.

John Everett, 952-221-5464, Edina Realty, has the listing.