A 19-year-old was fatally stabbed over the weekend in north-central Minnesota, and a 34-year-old man has been arrested and awaits charges, authorities said.

The killing occurred Saturday night at a home in Pike Bay Township, near Cass Lake, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies called to the home on NW. Waboose Trail shortly after 9:30 p.m. began treating the victim for his wounds before emergency medical responders took him to Cass Lake Indian Health Services, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man who was arrested also received medical attention before being jailed, according to the Sheriff's Office. Charges against him are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's identity or address a possible motive for the attack.