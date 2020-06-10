Nineteen more people have died and an additional 352 COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday by state health officials.

Since the pandemic began, 1,236 have died from complications of the new coronavirus, including 984 deaths among long-term care residents. Sixteen of the deaths announced Wednesday were among residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

A total of 28,869 have tested positive for COVID-19, including 3,034 health care workers.

Health officials are monitoring the growth in cases, following a gradual reopening of houses of worship and some businesses, including restaurants, bars and gyms, which will begin serving indoor patrons Wednesday.

They are also watching for signs of spread among those who protested or attending public gatherings since the death of George Floyd in police custody May 25.

People who attended events are encouraged to get tested even if they do not have symptoms. Neighborhood testing sites were set up Tuesday, but some were not able to test everyone who showed up.

The Minnesota Department of Health said late Tuesday that testing slots for Wednesday were no longer available and that people who show up with an appointment might not get tested.

“Appointments for next week and the following week are not open for booking yet. People who join the waiting list will be notified when slots open up. We are working to add capacity for next week, but we do not have details finalized yet,” the agency said in a statement.

Although hospitalizations are increasing in many states that opened businesses and activities, in Minnesota the need for hospital-level care has fallen since May 27, when 606 people needed inpatient care.

As of Wednesday, there were 427 in the state’s hospitals, a decrease of 28 from. Of those, 193 were in intensive care beds, a decline of six.

Altogether, 24,675 who have had a confirmed COVID-19 test no longer need to be isolated.