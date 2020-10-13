Authorities on Monday identified a teenager who was fatally shot south of downtown Minneapolis last week.

Oliver Perkins III, 18, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the 1800 block of S. Nicollet Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

No arrests have been announced in the death of Perkins, who is one of 67 homicide victims in the city so far this year.

Perkins was given first aid until medics took him to HCMC, where he died the next day.

The shooting happened hours after another teenage boy was killed and another person injured in a shooting at N. Lowry and Logan avenues. Police said that shooting followed a confrontation between two groups, and the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived. No arrests have been announced as of Monday afternoon.