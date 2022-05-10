An 18-year-old driver struck a tree and died at a central Minnesota intersection over the weekend, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, roughly 7 miles east of Brainerd, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Alexis Laughton, of Brainerd.
Laughton's SUV hit a tree near the intersection of Thorson and Mill roads, then caught fire, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.
