An 18-year-old driver struck a tree and died at a central Minnesota intersection over the weekend, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, roughly 7 miles east of Brainerd, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Alexis Laughton, of Brainerd.

Laughton's SUV hit a tree near the intersection of Thorson and Mill roads, then caught fire, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.