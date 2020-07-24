A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening on Minneapolis’ South Side, the city’s 37th homicide of the year.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 6 p.m. in the area of Chicago Avenue and E. 35th Street, several blocks north of the George Floyd memorial site.

Officers arrived to find the boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound and started CPR, according to police and scanner traffic reports.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to a police spokesman.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting continued a violent stretch dating back to the unrest after Floyd’s death. At least 274 people have been struck by gunfire so far this year — a total that exceeds all of 2019 and is about 56% higher than the five-year average of shooting victims for this time of the year.

Of the 37 homicides so far this year, 10 have occurred in July.

No one has been arrested in the teen’s death.