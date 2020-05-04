Animales Barbecue Co.

Make it a picnic via the talents of chef/owner and all-around BBQ whiz Jon Wipfli, who is offering family meals (serving two to four) three days a week that feature salt- and pepper-smoked ribs, smoked chicken wings, chopped salad, cheese-chive biscuits and a handful of condiments. He’s also preparing ribs, smoked pork belly and other occasional a la carte delicacies (hello, smoked prime brisket with housemade flour tortillas). Order online in advance. Pickup 4-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-3 p.m. Sun.

1121 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., 612-400-2153

Cafe Alma

Chef/owner Alex Roberts and his crew will be preparing rhubarb coffee cake, strata (ham-asparagus or mushroom-asparagus), carrot-ginger Mimosas, pastry assortments (blueberry-rhubarb galette, plain croissant, chocolate croissant, lemon-currant scone), handmade candles and more. Order online by 5 p.m. on May 8, brunch curbside pickup 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 10.

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-4909

Birchwood Cafe

Weekend brunch means plenty of chef Marshall Paulsen’s classic dishes, including eggs Benedict on house-baked English muffins with ham from Fischer Farms in Waseca, Minn., quiche Lorraine, avocado toast with watercress and a sunny side-up egg, a doozy of a breakfast sandwich, pastries and of course the kitchen’s a.m. signature (and one of the glories of the Twin Cities brunch scene), savory waffles. It’s an ever-changing formula and an always-inventive way to start the day. Right now, the tender waffle is enriched with millet, Parmesan and asparagus, and it’s topped with rhubarb-jalapeňo marmalade, radish-enriched butter, thick-cut bacon lardons and an egg. Pick up a blueberry crisp for dessert. Order online, curbside pickup, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. for brunch (other service is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Sun.).

3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474

FireLake Grill House and Cocktail Bar

This family-style brunch includes a well-stocked salad (mixed greens, wild rice croutons, charred sweet corn, Minnesota-made goat cheese), a popover strata with asparagus and roasted mushrooms, rotisserie chicken, popovers and a peach-raspberry pie. Add grilled salmon with a carrot polenta for an additional fee. Order online in advance, brunch pickup noon-6 p.m. May 9.

2100 Killebrew Dr. (Radisson Blu Hotel), Bloomington, 952-851-4040

Golden Fig Fine Foods

At her well-stocked Grand Avenue shop, owner Laurie Crowell is offering all kinds of Mother’s Day options, including take-and-bake cinnamon rolls with icing, egg bakes (tomatoes-herbs-feta, snap peas-prosciutto-Parmesan), a triple-berry French toast bake with white chocolate crème anglaise, orange-lavender quick bread, a beautiful assortment of locally made chocolate truffles, even locally cultivated tulips. Preordering suggested, curbside pickup available, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

794 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-602-0144

Hyacinth

Chef/owner Rikki Giambruno is preparing two meals. At brunch, the menu include a green garlic frittata, roast beef with horseradish yogurt, a romaine-radish salad with tarragon vinaigrette, an asparagus salad with green goddess dressing, fried fingerling potatoes and the kitchen’s signature cinnamon-dusted fried dough dessert. For dinner, it’s a chicken pot pie with the same salads and dessert. Pick up floral bouquets from Ladyfern Flowers. Preorder online, brunch pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 10, dinner pickup 2-5 p.m. on May 10, floral pickup 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 10.

790 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-478-1822

The Lynhall

Brunch package includes frittatas (smoked salmon-leek or English pea-zucchini) served with roasted asparagus, spring greens in a strawberry vinaigrette and roasted red potatoes with garlic confit. There’s a long list of a la carte side dishes, too. At dinner, the a la carte choices include rotisserie chicken, pan-seared salmon, braised short rib and cauliflower curry with green coconut chutney, plus side dishes (broccolini with kale, jeweled basmati rice) and chocolate-raspberry torte and lemon-caramel cake. Order in advance online, pickup 8 a.m.-noon for brunch and 1-5 p.m. on May 10 for dinner.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 6120870-2640

PLate

Enjoy dinner for four — roast with chipotle-honey-bourbon sauce, crabcakes, a choice of three side dishes, blueberry scones with lemon glaze (from nearby Edelweiss Bakery) and flowers (from neighboring Stems & Roses), with a make-your-own Mimosa kit. Order by 8 p.m. on May 6, curbside pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 10.

16323 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, 952-440-5500

P.S. Steak

It’s all about the take-and-make meal kit, which includes quiche (ham-Gruyère, or chevre-asparagus), a greens-radish-cucumber salad with Dijon vinaigrette, fruit with honey- and orange-infused yogurt and hazelnut brownies. Order online in advance, pickup 4-9 p.m. daily.

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620

Saint Dinette

Chef Adam Eaton is doing the take-and-bake thing, with quiche Lorraine, a hash browns casserole, baked French toast with vanilla anglaise. Order online by noon on May 7, pickup 1-4 p.m. on May 9.

261 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 612-800-1415

Spoon and Stable

Chef Gavin Kaysen is preparing a Mom’s Day dinner (serving up to 12 people) that includes pork crown roast with grilled asparagus and wild rice pilaf. Other options include take-and-bake buttermilk biscuits, strawberry-rhubarb shortcake, smoked salmon tartines, Cheddar-broccoli quiche, Bloody mary cocktail kits and more. Preorder online by May 8, curbside pickup 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 9 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 10.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850

Thirsty Whale Bakery

Treat Mom to doughnuts of all stripes: maple-glazed raised doughnuts, lemon-poppyseed Old Fashioned, apple fritters, cinnamon twists, Key lime Bismarcks and vanilla-iced cake doughnuts, plus caramel rolls, mango-raspberry cupcakes, strawberry-white chocolate scones, orange-craisin muffins, and more. Curbside, delivery, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

4149 Fremont Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7168

Tilia

Chef/owner Steven Brown is preparing chicken cordon bleu, asparagus wrapped in coppa and dressed with Parmesan and a soft-cooked egg, a Caesar salad with pickled onions an green tomatoes and a crème brûlée tart with lemon custard and basil meringue. Order online, pickup 2:30-3:30 p.m. on May 10.

2726 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-354-2806

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

This chef’s collective is preparing every busy Mom’s dream, a Mother’s Day meal package that will generate leftovers. The spread includes a chermoula-Parmesan omelet, a whole roasted smoked chicken with cordon bleu sauce, a whole roasted cauliflower with green coconut curry, a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, garlic smashed red potatoes w a mushroom gravy, a micro greens-spinach salad with green goddess dressing, dinner rolls and pineapple upside-down cake. Find handy video reheating instructions on the restaurant’s website. Order in advance online, pickup noon-7:30 p.m. on May 8 or May 9.

4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131

Vann

Enjoy chef/owner Erik Skaar’s mustard-glazed baked salmon, a shaved cabbage salad with an anchovy vinaigrette, roasted asparagus and gougères. Order online, pickup 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 10.

4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-381-9042