If you're a music fan but haven't bought tickets to a half-dozen concerts over the past couple of weeks, you're either broke or doing it wrong.

Show announcements have been dropping like face masks ever since Minnesota and many other states announced rollbacks on COVID-19 rules. News of new gigs has been so frequent, in fact, that it's been hard to keep track of them all.

To help sort through the options, here are 15 of the most promising or buzzworthy concerts coming this fall, when indoor shows are set to return in full force. Most are new bookings, some are postponements. All were not (yet) sold out at press time.

Waxahatchee (Sept. 12, First Avenue): Earthy Alabamian Katie Crutchfield had one of 2020's best songwriter albums.

St. Vincent (Sept. 14, Armory): She's a Bowie-like changeling from tour to tour, and her "Daddy's Home" LP promises a provocative set.

Dinosaur Jr. (Sept. 14, First Avenue): A chance to return to the main room with a band that's made a lot of noise there over the decades.

Arlo Parks’ debut at 7th St. Entry on Oct. 3 could be a hot ticket after she was named breakthrough artist at the Brit Awards.

Guns N' Roses (Sept. 21, Xcel Energy Center): Their first reunion tour in 2017 ripped, and they'll be gunning to return after a year's delay.

Vieux Farka Touré (Sept. 21, the Dakota): An intimate setting for the expansive second-generation Malian guitar hero.

Rufus Wainwright and José González (Sept. 23, Northrop): This double-bill of soothing music makers could cure your post-pandemic anxiety.

Arlo Parks (Oct. 3, 7th St. Entry): The jazzy, poetic London pop singer, 20, won big at the Brit Awards and is poised to break through in America.

Idles (Oct. 7, Palace): Another hotly anticipated U.K. crossover, these bombastic Bristol bad boys rage against everything but have fun, too.

Tame Impala (Oct. 10, Xcel Center): The Aussie pool-party faves had an extra year to plan their hi-fi arena debut.

Black Midi (Oct. 11, Fine Line): Wild British noise-rockers who oddly fall between Zappa and TV on the Radio.

Bleachers (Oct. 26, the Fillmore): After producing megahits for Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, etc., Jack Antonoff is stepping back out with his band.

Sylvan Esso (Oct. 26-27, Palace Theatre): Semi-Midwestern electro-pop duo moves up to a two-night stand locally.

John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas Band (Pantages, Oct. 28): The Americana songwriting hero picked great collaborators in the bluegrass stalwarts.

Ruston Kelly (Nov. 21, Amsterdam Bar & Hall): Kacey Musgraves' ex stepped into his own limelight with last year's twang-poppy sophomore LP.

Beach Bunny (Nov. 28, First Ave): Lili Trifilio and her "Cloud 9" hitmaking pop band got bumped up from the Fine Line and will still likely sell out.

