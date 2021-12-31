More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Kirk Cousins
More from Star Tribune
Sports Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Kirk Cousins
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
New York City readied to embrace the new year — and bid good riddance to another pandemic-marred 12 months — as it prepared to revive its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.
Nation
Betty White, 'Mary Tyler Moore' star, TV's Golden Girl, dies at 99
Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" or the loopy housemate on "The Golden Girls," has died. She was 99.
Business
'So many memories': 500 homes destroyed in Colorado fire
One couple returned home Friday to find the mailbox about the only thing left standing. Charred cars and a burned trampoline lay outside smoldering houses. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the flames.
Local
14 Star Tribune local stories from 2021 worthy of a second read
We asked our metro reporters which stories they felt were among the most memorable.
Variety
COVID concerns force Twin Cities restaurants to cut holiday season short
A typically festive New Year's Eve turned into another blow for restaurants as they temporarily closed.