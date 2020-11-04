Fourteen people were arrested late Tuesday after a few dozen protesters marched along Lyndale Avenue toward Lake Street in Minneapolis, holding a banner that read “America is over” while protesting police brutality.

As the protesters did a loop through Uptown, they blocked intersections, shot off “large firecrackers,” spray-painted storefronts and threw traffic signs and debris into the streets, police said. Officers kept their distance until protesters shot firecrackers at them and refused to honor their commands, police spokesman John Elder said in a news release.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers arrested 14 people on suspicion of rioting and/or fourth-degree assault.

Some onlookers yelled at the officers as they detained the protesters, demanding that they leave the neighborhood.

No one was hurt.