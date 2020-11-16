Twelve more COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Monday along with 7,444 newly lab-confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

A record 1,500-plus patients with COVID-19 from any state are now occupying inpatient hospital beds in Minnesota, according to an update Monday on the state’s pandemic response dashboard. That compares to a total of 778 COVID-19 admissions on Nov. 1.

The latest total includes 324 people admitted to intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections.

The share of ICU patients in Minnesota who have COVID-19 has increased to 29%.

The dashboard shows that 1,121 of 1,429 immediately available ICU beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19 or unrelated medical or surgical issues. Another 408 ICU surge beds could be readied within 72 hours if needed.

Infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in all 87 Minnesota counties on Monday, underscoring the statewide spread of the pandemic, according to the latest situation update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Counties reporting more than 100 cases on Monday included Blue Earth, McLeod, Mower, Otter Tail and Rice.

Minnesota’s totals in the pandemic have now reached 2,917 COVID-19 deaths and 231,018 infections. Most are infections confirmed through molecular PCR testing, but 2,860 are listed as probable due to the use of rapid antigen testing that is slightly less accurate.

Minnesota is on pace to surpass 3,000 deaths and 300,000 infections by Thanksgiving. Monday’s daily COVID-19 totals are usually lower due to reduced testing and reporting activity on weekends.

Deaths reported Monday included eight people who lived in private residences and four people who lived in long-term care facilities. While 69% of COVID-19 deaths have involved long-term care residents, who are at greater risk due to their age and underlying health problems, that disparity has decreased over the summer and fall.

All of the deaths involved people 65 or older. So far in the pandemic, more than 80% of deaths have involved people who are 70 or older.