Minnesota became the 12th state to legalize same-sex marriages on May 14, 2013, as Gov. Mark Dayton declared "love is the law" and signed a marriage equality bill into law. One decade later, the legacy of the push to legalize gay marriage can be seen in the more than 10,000 married same-sex couples living in Minnesota.

