Minnesota became the 12th state to legalize same-sex marriages on May 14, 2013, as Gov. Mark Dayton declared "love is the law" and signed a marriage equality bill into law. One decade later, the legacy of the push to legalize gay marriage can be seen in the more than 10,000 married same-sex couples living in Minnesota.
The Star Tribune is looking for same-sex couples willing to be interviewed about the 10-year anniversary of Minnesota's same-sex marriage law. If you're interested or would like to learn more, please include your contact information in the form below.
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
Poland detects object in its airspace that flew from Belarus, likely observation balloon
An object believed to be an observation balloon entered Polish airspace from Belarus and flew over the country for several hours before disappearing from radar, prompting the military to carry out a search by air and on the ground on Saturday.
Nation
DeSantis and Trump competing to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events
Warning of a Republican ''culture of losing,'' Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought on Saturday to weaken former President Donald Trump's grip on the GOP as the party's leading presidential prospects collided in battleground Iowa.
Business
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis at Vatican, says he sought backing for his peace plan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, later saying he sought support for his peace plan from the pontiff , who in the past has offered to try to help end the war launched by Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
Business
German rail union cancels planned two-day strike after employers meet minimum wage demand
A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers in Germany said Saturday that it was cancelling plans for a two-day strike after employers met one of its key demands.
Business
Liverpool holds Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sweden favored and Ukraine in spotlight
What includes a Swedish diva, a Finnish rapper who loves pina coladas, a band of Croatian agit-rockers and an Austrian duo possessed by a long-dead writer? It could only be the Eurovision Song Contest.