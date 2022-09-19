A 10-year-old escaped serious injury after he pushed out a screen and fell from a third-floor window at a downtown Minneapolis shelter for families.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. at Mary's Place in the 400 block of N. 7th Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

"The child pushed the screen out of the window and fell," a statement from Rucker read.

Fire personnel called to the scene were told by front desk staff that a parent came down and retrieved the child, Rucker said.

Fire crews, HCMC paramedics and police went to the third-floor unit, spoke with the parents, and saw that the child "was awake and alert," the assistant chief's statement read. As a precaution, paramedics took the child to the hospital for evaluation.

The parents told medical staff that their child is autistic and non-verbal, and has a history of leaving the apartment, Rucker said.