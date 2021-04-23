They are often ignored or discarded spaces. But bathrooms — regardless of the size — can be a source of calm and opportunity for design.

There are plenty of ways to spice up your bath without breaking the bank. Here are our top 10 tips to help make your bath an elegant, calming oasis.

A bathtub place next to a window, helps to bring the outdoors, in.

1. Bring the outdoors in. Greenery is a great place to start. From trees to plants, bringing in greenery can help create a sense of calm.

2. Include natural elements. From stone, to sand and even natural materials such as wood, integrating organic elements can help to create a sense of serenity.

3. Add pops of color from flowers and succulents; look for ways to integrate color and texture.

Artwork helps to create a focal point in this bathroom space.

4. Hang artwork. Bathroom walls don't have to be bare and boring. Artwork can help to add color and a sense of whimsy.

5. Make a statement with tile. Whether it's a border, a small pattern or colorful overall coverage, tile is one way to make a bold statement in the bathroom.

6. Add windows to your bathroom space. The light can truly help to elevate these small spaces.

7. Go big. Oversized mirrors or a wall of mirrors reflect light and can make a small space feel bigger.

8. Paint. Whether you decide on an accent wall or covering every wall and the ceiling, paint is a quick and easy way to bring in color and create interest.

A bathroom wrapped in stone, creates a sense of luxury in this modern, urban bathroom.

9. Add luxury elements to introduce a sense of calm. It needn't be expensive. A decorative jar of bath salts or oils or a careful selection of candles will do.

10. Create a sense of space. You may not be able to add a free-standing bath tub (which is very on trend), but you can edit your colors and collections to open up the space.