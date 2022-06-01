Thursday, June 2

1. Minnesota Orchestra: The final fortnight of Osmo Vänskä's 19-year tenure as music director begins with concerts that feature the Sphinx Virtuosi, a string orchestra of young Black and Latinx musicians, performing works by Xavier Foley and Alberto Ginastera before joining pianist Juho Pohjonen, the Minnesota Orchestra and its concertmaster, Erin Keefe, for some Mendelssohn. Concluding the program is a poignant premiere, the lone symphony of Finnish composer Jaakko Kuusisto, who died in February. His brother, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra artistic partner Pekka Kuusisto, completed the score. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. June 3 and 4; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $99-$30; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

2. Cecile McLorin Salvant: The much-celebrated, Grammy-grabbing jazz vocalist has distinguished herself with inspired interpretations of the genre's archives. On this year's "Ghost Song," her sixth and most ambitious album, she addresses more contemporary material by the likes of Kate Bush, Sting and Gregory Porter as well as unexpected nuggets from "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Threepenny Opera." While her readings are remarkable, the 32-year-old truly stands out on her originals. The title track is a modern spiritual with twists and turns, and "I Lost My Mind" is an aptly titled swirling sonic adventure, while "Moon Song" is late-night melancholy and "Thunderclouds" is glisteningly optimistic. Another masterwork from a young master, who kicks off her tour in Minneapolis. (7 & 9 p.m. Thu. The Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$50, dakotacooks.com)

3. Keshi: A mostly self-taught singer and producer whose home recordings went viral while he was earning his nurse's degree at the University of Texas, the Houston area native born Casey Luong is now exclusively nursing a budding pop music career. His debut album for Island Records, "Gabriel," arrived in March rife with chill, soft, Frank Ocean-meets-Conan-Gray tunes, including the YouTube hits "Touch" and "Somebody." His Twin Cities debut with opener Rei Brown was bumped up to the mainroom from Fine Line. (7:30 p.m., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., all ages, $35, axs.com)

4. Kate McGarry: Last year's outstanding "What to Wear in the Dark" showed this veteran East Coast songbird to be adept at unconventional, artful treatments of 1960s and 1970s pop songs. Backed by the Keith Ganz Ensemble, she brings an uncommon combination of immediacy and subtlety to readings of tunes by Steely Dan, the Eagles, Joni Mitchell and the Beatles (a gracefully funky "Here Comes the Sun"). The standout is Simon & Garfunkel's "The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feeling Groovy)," which is more intimately jazzy than joyously groovy. Guitarist Ganz and two others will accompany McGarry here. (6:30 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley, $25, croonersmn.com)

Also: New York klezmer star Jake Shulman-Ment pairs up with local ambassadors the Ukrainian Village Band (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $22-$25); Cincinnati rockers the Ophelias play an all-ages gig with Gully Boys opening (8 p.m. the Treasury, $12).

Friday, June 3

Primus will perform Rush's 1977 album "A Farewell to Kings" in full along with a set of its own cult-loved material (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $50); Southern-flavored Twin Cities hard-rockers the Rockford Mules are back together with new music and a big outdoor gig also featuring Rad Owl (6 p.m. Palmer's Bar, $15); this year's I Love the '90s Tour is as noteworthy for being the first big concert in ages at the new Saints stadium as it is the for the nostalgic lineup of rappers Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base with Color Me Badd (6:30 p.m. CHS Field, $29.50-$350); TV's popular "The Masked Singer" hits the road with host Natasha Bedingfield and singers to be revealed later (7 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $39-$89); Southside Aces celebrate their new album "Minneapolis Bumps," featuring 15 originals by clarinetist/leader Tony Balluff, written in New Orleans trad jazz style (7 p.m. Dakota, $15-$25); Canadian jazz thrush Laila Biali (8:30 p.m. Crooners, $20 and up); Daisy Dillman fiddler/singer Pat Frederick introduces his eclectic new group, Low Country (5 p.m. Crooners, $20 and up).

Saturday, June 4

5. Orville Peck: The gay country singer with the fabricated stage name and secretive mask seems gimmicky at first. But he does such a convincing job of channeling early Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison on his two albums of original tunes that it's hard to resist his vintage-sounding material. He's no Chris Isaak but he's no novelty, either. (9 p.m., also Sun. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $30-$35, first-avenue.com)

6. Fingerprints & "Jay's Longhorn": A punky, sax-tinged Minneapolis rock band big on the scene in the late-'70s, Fingerprints is reuniting to celebrate the CD/digital release of their "lost" album, "Where the Beat Goes On," via Blackberry Way Records. The 24-track collection was recorded for Twin/Tone between 1977-1979, but the band broke up before any of it was released. Too bad, because the recordings nicely fall between their would-be labelmates the Replacements' snarling bombast and the Suburbs' stylish groove. Members including Robb Henry, Steve Fjelstad and Mike Owens would move on to other notable ventures. Curtiss A, Robert Wilkerson and Chris Osgood will join their reunion, and a screening of the "Jay's Longhorn" documentary will follow. (7 p.m., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $20, theparkwaytheater.com)

Also: Nationally renowned Twin Cities jazz/boogie/brass revelers Davina & the Vagabonds play a double-header (7 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$40); California sister act Aly & AJ are touring clubs with the Brummies (7 p.m. the Fillmore, $29-$98); local pop/rock mainstay Tim Mahoney (9 p.m. Aster Cafe, $20); countryman Michael Gay (8 p.m., White Squirrel Bar, free).

Sunday, June 5

7. Peter Ostroushko tribute: About six months before the great Minneapolis mandolinist/fiddler died in 2021, he called Kyle Carpenter, CEO of MacPhail Center for Music, to donate his mandolins so MacPhail could create a mandolin program. (Carpenter's daughter, Laura, was Ostroushko's first remote mandolin student.) It turns out that it's a mandolin and fiddle program at MacPhail headed by multi-instrumentalist Richard Kriehn, Ostroushko's personal pick. Kriehn, guitar stalwart Dean Magraw and others will celebrate Ostroushko's distinguished life as a composer, musician and performer in which he worked with everyone from Bob Dylan to the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. (2 p.m. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., free, macphail.org)

8. Hector Olivera: An organ concert at Northrop can be a full-body experience, as the music may set your seat to vibrating. Olivera is a renowned Argentine virtuoso who's played many of the world's great organs, and he'll apply his head, heart, hands and feet to a program of "Tantalizing Transcriptions and Tangos" that includes music by Giacomo Meyerbeer, Cesar Franck, Louis Vierne and others. The concert will also be livestreamed and available on-demand through June 12. (2 p.m. Northrop, 84 Church St. S, Mpls.; $25-$10, Northrop.umn.edu.)

Also: Last year's breezy and goofy Basilica Block Party headliners AJR return (7 p.m. the Armory, $70, all ages); the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus Chamber Singers perform in one of the most gorgeous chambers in town (3 p.m., Lakewood Cemetery Chapel, $30-$40).

Monday, June 6

9. Haim: After the youngest of them, Alana, took a star-making turn to the big screen in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza" — with the rest of their family in a fun supporting role — the Haim sisters are more famous than ever. But they also seem to be having as much fun as ever in their namesake pop/rock band. The trio earned an album-of-the-year Grammy nomination for 2020's ultra-hooky but wryly meaningful "Women in Music Pt. III," and they're finally back on the road promoting it, with fellow Angeleno singer Sasami as a must-see opener. (8 p.m. Mon. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $44-$82, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Sexy-cool, feel-good techno-pop duo Sofi Tukker tout their "Wet Tennis" album (7 p.m. First Ave, sold out); folky picker Eliza Blue returns from the farm (6 p.m., 331 Club, free).

Tuesday, June 7

10. Icehouse's 10th anniversary: The most vital local-centric live music venue to emerge in the Twin Cities in the past decade — and a popular dining spot, too — Icehouse will celebrate the start of its second decade and its summer patio season with a 10th anniversary concert featuring two hometown fixtures: electro-rock hippie groovers Solid Gold and ethereally voiced R&B/neo-soul singer Lady Midnight, both of whom have been woodshedding new music of late that will be spotlighted here. (8 p.m. Tue, Icehouse, 2538 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $22-$25, icehousempls.com)

Also: Rock the Garden 2012 breakout act Merrill Garbus and her vibrant and rhythmic art-pop ensemble Tune-Yards are out promoting their fifth album "Sketchy" (8 p.m. First Ave, $31); guitar innovator Kaki King supports 2020's dazzling "Modern Yesterdays" (7 p.m. Dakota, $30-$40).

Wednesday, June 8

Rising neo-jazzy Twin Cities pop ensemble Honeybutter move up to the Dakota (7 p.m., $12-$15); Ed Sheeran-y New York singer/producer Wingtip is out promoting his Republic Records debut (8 p.m., 7th St. Entry, $12-$15).