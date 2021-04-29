'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'

The saga continues with this action-packed animated series in which a group of misfit clones rebels against the newly formed Empire. Some familiarity with the franchise helps, but you won't need to know the difference between a Stormtrooper and an Ewok to enjoy watching our heroes blast their way out of one harrowing predicament after another. The show debuts with a 70-minute premiere, followed by new half-hour episodes that will drop every Friday. Disney Plus starting Tuesday (Neal Justin)

'22 vs. Earth'

"You won the animated feature and original score Oscars this week, 'Soul.' What's next for you?" A prequel. A prequel is next. "22 vs. Earth" spotlights the character voiced by Tina Fey in the Pixar comedy/drama; 22 is a misanthropic soul-in-training who, over the course of Bloomington native Pete Docter's "Soul," is shown all the best parts of life on Earth by jazz musician Joe Gardner. She hasn't learned those lessons yet in "22 vs. Earth," where she enlists youngsters in her nasty/comic plot to besmirch the planet we call home. The short includes ideas that were considered for "Soul" but didn't make the final script. Disney Plus (Chris Hewitt)

Los Lobos' Cinco de Mayo

The little band from East L.A. — still tragically the biggest omission from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — is as fitting for a Fourth of July show as it is Cinco de Mayo, with its blend of traditional roots influences from north and south of the border. But the still-all-original veteran crew sure does shine when it focuses on its origins playing mariachi, conjunto and other Mexican styles, as it will do with a virtual live show at 8 p.m. Wednesday. $20, Mandolin.com (Chris Riemenschneider)

'United Shades of America'

W. Kamau Bell has been a first-class comic since 2007, but in the last few years he's also proven to be a heck of a journalist. For the sixth-season premiere of his docuseries, he offers a reasonable definition of "defunding the police" while visiting with activists in northern California. It's the latest in his series of super-smart conversations about race in America. 9 p.m. Sunday, CNN (Neal Justin)

'My Octopus Teacher'

Don't let the endless acceptance speech at this week's Academy Awards ceremony put you off this decidedly un-wordy Oscar winner for best documentary. The sweetest of this year's contenders, it follows diver Craig Foster and his son, Tom, as they find and befriend an octopus they meet in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa. There's a message about climate crisis as well as a tender reminder that all living things are connected. And if you love the movie, follow up by reading Sy Montgomery's gorgeous "The Soul of an Octopus," which has similar themes. Netflix (Chris Hewitt)

'Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden'

You already know the outcome, but this documentary still manages to be a heart-pounding thriller in which the stakes couldn't be higher. The cast includes Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and several SEAL members, all of whom present somber commentary on the risky but successful assignment to take out the man behind the Sept. 11 attacks. 7 p.m. Sunday, History Channel (Neal Justin)

'Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir'

Anyone who has read "The Joy Luck Club" or seen the film adaptation already knows a bit about its author, but this engaging "American Masters" profile goes even deeper into Tan's fascinating life. The writer opens up about her complicated relationship with her mother, as well as her battle with Lyme disease and her stint as a rock 'n' roller. 9 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2 (Neal Justin)

'Hypernova'

It started with the pandemic but will end with a bang. Catch the third and last installment of this virtual performance series highlighting queer and trans artists of color, presented by Minneapolis arts organization Public Functionary. It features poet Su Hwang, a former Jerome Hill Fellow who currently teaches in the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and also runs Poetry Asylum. Her debut collection "Bodega," published by Milkweed, won the 2020 Minnesota Book Award in poetry. Marcela Michelle is host of the show, which also includes singer/songwriter FPA (aka Frances Priya), who released her debut album "Yang Chen" just before the pandemic. The show will be livestreamed from the Cedar Cultural Center. 7 p.m. Fri., publicfunctionary.org (Alicia Eler)

'International Jazz Day 10'

This upbeat special offers highlights from nearly a decade of festivals from around the world. The selection favors marquee names over jazz journeymen, but you won't complain when you hear Chaka Khan torch the stage with "Them There Eyes" or Aretha Franklin belting out "A Song For You" at the piano. 9 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2 (Neal Justin)

'The Story of Late Night'

This six-part docuseries is a reminder that the behind-the-scenes tales from late-night TV are just as entertaining as the shows themselves. Overseen by former New York Times reporter Bill Carter, it doesn't include fresh interviews with such key players as Jay Leno and David Letterman, but the generation that followed in their footsteps is well represented. 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN (Neal Justin)