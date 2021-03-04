'Delilah'

The next great legal drama comes courtesy of Craig Wright, the former Minnesotan whose credits include "Six Feet Under" and "Dirty Sexy Money." Wright has assembled a top-notch cast of Black actors, playing three-dimensional women on different sides of a compelling case that tests family ties and friendships. Maahra Hill is terrific as the title character, going up against corporate America with the kind of determination and fashion sense that would make Erin Brockovich beam with pride. 8 p.m. Tuesday, OWN (Neal Justin)

'Black Bear'

Yes, Aubrey Plaza was funny as April on "Parks and Recreation." Maybe too funny? Since she debuted there, she has mostly been hired to repeat varations on that sardonic, too-cool-for-the-room character. But Plaza was the best thing in last year's holiday film "Happiest Season," showing she can do sweet-and-sincere just as convincingly as irony. And her versatility powers the new movie "Black Bear," a tricky drama in which she plays an actor/writer on an uncomfortable weekend retreat where she endures an Ingmar Bergman-like emotional gauntlet. Alternately heartbreaking and hilarious, her performance will knock your socks off. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube (Chris Hewitt)

'Skin: A History of Nudity in Movies'

Stop your snickering. Yes, this 2020 documentary features plenty of clips of celebrities in the buff, but the filmmakers take this sex-education course seriously with the help of director Amy Heckerling, Malcolm McDowell and Pam Grier. Actors who regret ever shedding their clothes and those who never had a problem with it get equal representation in this eye-opening history lesson. Amazon Prime (Neal Justin)

'It's What's Happening, Baby'

Back in the turbulent 1960s, the U.S. government wasn't quite sure of the impact of popular music on young America. Encouraging young people to seek summer jobs as part of the War on Poverty, the federal Office of Economic Opportunity staged a TV music special, "It's What's Happening, Baby," on June 28, 1965. Hosted by influential New York disc jockey Murray the K, the widely watched program featured a parade of future Hall of Famers including Ray Charles, the Righteous Brothers, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations and the Ronettes. The newly restored program will be seen along with recent interviews about "What's Happening" with Dionne Warwick and the Supremes' Mary Wilson, recorded days before she died last month. 7 p.m. Sat., TPT, Ch. 2 (Jon Bream)

'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'

The transition of CBS All Access into Paramount Plus is marked with the debut of several treats, including this fast-paced adventure that confirms our hero's status as this generation's Daffy Duck. Kids will squeal at the jokes punctuated by bodily functions while parents will be appeased by the nods to "Richard III," Kenny G and the Blue Man Group. All generations will groove to new songs from Weezer, the Flaming Lips and Cyndi Lauper. Paramount Plus (Neal Justin)

'Snow Animals'

There have been plenty of documentaries about creatures adapting to winter wonderlands, but few have been as beautifully shot as this documentary. It crisscrosses the globe to showcase everything from Siberian chipmunks to American bobcats, all devising ingenious ways to survive the cold without ever adjusting the thermostat. 7 p.m. Sat., BBC America (Neal Justin)

'This Is Minnesota Orchestra'

This concert, streaming live from Orchestra Hall, will offer a chance to get to know Slovakian conductor Juraj Valčuha — a favorite to succeed Osmo Vänskä as music director in 2022. And it's a rare chance, given that the pandemic clipped the number of guest conductors originally planned for this season. The Friday night concert, which also spotlights Canadian violinist James Ehnes, has a "string-centric program," with works by Sergei Prokofiev, Felix Mendelssohn and Jessie Montgomery. 8 p.m. Fri., TPT-MN, Classical MPR, minnesotaorchestra.org (Jenna Ross)

'Murder Among the Mormons'

Overlook the sensationalist title and prepare to be engrossed in this three-part documentary about a brilliant forger whose manipulation of the Church of Latter-day Saints eventually led to fatal bombings in 1980s Utah. The docuseries is jam-packed with fascinating characters that seem lifted out of a Humphrey Bogart flick. But every moment of this bizarre tale is tragically real. Netflix (Neal Justin)

'Ride With Norman Reedus'

I gave up on "The Walking Dead" a few dozen murders ago, but I'm still on board whenever its breakout star revs up his engine. "Ride With Norman Reedus" has two new episodes from scenic New Zealand, where Dylan McDermott learns how to herd sheep and Josh Brolin seethes with mock jealousy over his traveling companion's TV fame. Enjoy the joy ride while you can. The rest of the fifth season was scuttled due to the pandemic. 11 p.m. Sunday, AMC (Neal Justin)

'Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story'

Even the Mario brothers might have a tough time sticking with all five hours of this docuseries, but at least check out the first part, which explains how the company switched from playing cards to video games with a few happy accidents along the way. Narrator Sean Astin is among the executive producers. Streaming on Crackle (Neal Justin)