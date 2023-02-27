A house fire in south Minneapolis over the weekend killed one of three people who were inside at the time, officials said.

The blaze struck the 2 1⁄ 2 -story home in the 3200 block of S. 5th Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said.

Two residents escaped, but a third person reported to be bedridden did not get out, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters attempted a rescue of the trapped person, but the roof and the home's third level collapsed amid the intense flames before they could reach the resident, the Fire Department said. One firefighter was slightly hurt.

The blaze was deemed under control after about two hours. The home was declared a total loss, the Fire Department said. Officials have not given a preliminary indication of the fire's cause.

There have been three fire fatalities in the city so far this year.