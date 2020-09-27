One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue, police said.
The homicide is the 25th of the year in St. Paul.
Police responded to a report of shots fired about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Grand Avenue near Victoria Street and found the two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene; the second was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.
The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.
No arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
STAFF REPORT
1 dead, another injured in shooting on St. Paul's Grand Avenue
One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on St. Paul's Grand Avenue, police said. The homicide is the 25th…
