Minnesota added 1,721 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths to its pandemic totals Friday.

Since the pandemic began in the state in March, 129,863 residents have tested positive and 2,314 have died.

Two of the deaths announced Friday were long-term care residents. Although most were age 60 or older, two of the fatalities were in their 50s and one was between 45 and 49 years old.

As COVID-19 continues its spread, public health officials have begun monitoring the annual influenza season.

The flu can be fatal and like the new coronavirus it typically strikes those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions, including chronic kidney disease, hypertension, obesity or heart disease.

There were 1,037 flu-related deaths in Minnesota over the past five seasons, less than half the deaths the state has seen from COVID-19 in eight months.

Flu-related complications can send people to the hospital and last season there were more than 4,000 admissions. As of last Saturday, Minnesota hospitals had taken in two flu patients.

With the prospect of two respiratory viruses hitting at the same time, health systems and state officials will be watching for capacity problems.

Since Oct. 15, intensive care COVID-19 admissions jumped nearly 30%, with 163 patients needing high-level care.

Still, 28% of the nearly 1,500 ICU beds statewide are available, according to a state website.

Over the past seven days, 484 Minnesotans have been admitted to hospitals for COVID-related complications.

A total of 26,742 test results were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, a slight decrease from the previous day.

The state has been expanding testing access, setting up “no barriers” testing centers next week in Tyler, Madison, Waconia, Little Falls and Red Wing.

A total of 114,679 people, or 88% of all those who have tested positive, are no longer considered to be infectious.

Most people who are sickened with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, but they still can pass the virus along to others.