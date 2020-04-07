Two fired Twin Cities sales representatives will share $1.625 million for blowing the whistle on their employer who they alleged overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs millions for skin grafts.

Georgia-based MiMedx Group Inc. agreed Monday to pay $6.5 million to resolve allegations in federal court that it knowingly submitted inflated prices for tens of thousands of grafts used in VA medical facilities in Minneapolis, and St. Cloud, and in Nebraska, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Dakota, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Jess Kruchoski and Luke Tornquist will share the $1.625 million for their role in exposing the overcharging they suspected was occurring, with the government receiving the balance for its losses.

Kruchoski and Tornquist made their concerns known as whistleblowers through the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to sue on behalf of the government for false claims and to receive a share of any recovery.

Messages were left Tuesday with the company’s attorney seeking an explanation for why MiMedx chose to settle the suit rather than go to trial.

According to the lawsuit:

Kruchoski joined MiMedx in 2012, and he soon asked a vice president why the company was not offering a specific graft, a 16-millimeter disk, to the federal government at the lower price charged to commercial clients. Kruchoski was told it was “because the government would pay for the more expensive 16-mm disk.”

The vice president then told Kruchoski to never share the commercial price list to key VA personnel.

Tornquist, who became MiMedx’s leading sales representative in the United States under Kruchoski’s supervision, sold 650 of the 16-mm disks at inflated prices to many VA facilities in his sales territory.

The two were fired in December 2016, and they filed their whistle blower suit about six weeks later.

“Charging inflated prices for medical products is unlawful and unethical,” said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald for the District of Minnesota, where the lawsuit was filed more than three years ago. “This settlement underscores the obligation of government contractors to be fair and truthful in their dealings with the United States and to prevent wasted taxpayer dollars.”

VA Inspector General Michael Missal said, “Our nation’s veterans deserve the best health care products and services available, and the American taxpayers deserve fair and honest pricing from government contractors.”