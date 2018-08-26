Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said center Pat Elflein is not likely to practice in the final week of the preseason, but Zimmer added he doesn’t think Elflein will need to begin the season on the physically unable-to-perform list.

Elflein, who had offseason ankle and shoulder surgeries, has been on the active PUP list through the Vikings’ offseason program, training camp and the preseason, as he continues to rehab from his offseason operations. That’s kept him from doing any on-field work with new quarterback Kirk Cousins or practicing with an offensive line that will have two new starting guards this season.

Zimmer said Elflein “is going to practice when he’s ready to go,” adding, “I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

The Vikings will have to make a decision by Saturday afternoon about whether to put Elflein on the reserve PUP list for the beginning of the season or add him to their 53-man active roster. If Elflein were to start the season on the PUP list, he would not be able to practice for the first six weeks of the regular season.