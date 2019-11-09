Zebra mussel larvae have spread to one of Minnesota’s best-known walleye lakes.

The nearly million-acre Lake of the Woods, which straddles the Canadian border, was found to have a “substantial” amount of the aquatic invasive species larvae in one of three sites where water was sampled, the Department of Natural Resources announced Friday as they added the Minnesota portion of the lake to the state’s zebra mussel infested waters list.

While the news came as a setback to anglers and recreators who regularly visit the giant lake surrounding Minnesota’s Angle Inlet, officials cautioned that no juvenile or adult mussels were found. They are hopeful that the lake’s natural features, including its low calcium levels and its robust sturgeon population, will prevent the mussels from taking hold.

“With so much traffic coming up to Lake of the Woods … certainly there was a chance those things could be spread,” said Joe Henry, executive director of the Lake of the Woods Tourism Bureau. “We are hoping that ... [they] don’t make it to maturity.”

Zebra mussels — which have been spreading throughout the state, the continent and the world — can change a lake’s food supply as the tiny, sharp-shelled crustaceans multiply, filter out nutrients and make the water more clear and less habitable to aquatic plants. They can cut swimmers’ feet, attach to boat motors and damage water pipes.

Listing Lake of the Woods as an infested water will mean tighter regulations on some activities such as harvesting bait and using water from the lake for other purposes.

Minnesota law requires recreators to clean and drain all water from boats and trailers and dump unwanted bait in the trash.

Noting that invasive species can be small and difficult to see, they urge spraying with high-pressure water, rinsing with very hot water or drying for at least five days before moving to another body of water.

Officials don’t know how the mussel larvae got to the 70-mile long Lake of the Woods, the sixth largest freshwater lake in — or partially in — the United States. In addition to human transport, invasive species can sometimes be introduced from a connected water or tributary.

At this point, the Lake of the Woods’ population of walleye and sauger are “extremely healthy” Henry said, and he and others are finding hope in the fact that walleye populations haven’t suffered greatly from zebra mussels in some other large lakes, including Lake Erie.

DNR officials said they will monitor the lake closely, hoping that its water chemistry and existing fish will help fight off a potential mussel invasion.

“There is information out there that says lakes that have low calcium, for example, may not have as severe or may not have as bad an infestation,” said Phil Talmage, the DNR’s Area Fisheries Supervisor in Baudette. “Lake of the Woods has a very robust lake sturgeon population. There’s a chance they may prey on the zebra mussels. That’s been documented in other systems as well.”

Nick Painovich, longtime co-owner of Zippel Bay Resort on the lake’s south shore, said he’s been talking to biologists, including his son, about the potential for zebra mussels in the lake that has been his livelihood for 40 years.

He and others are hoping that the sediment-bottomed south shore won’t provide much for the mussels to attach themselves to.

If the lake’s brown water becomes more clear, he said, it may change how anglers approach fishing.

“I don’t think it’ll destroy our walleye fishery,” Painovich said. “We’ll see if it changes where we find fish and how we fish them, I guess.”