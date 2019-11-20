– More road games and a test against a Central Division foe make this week another challenging one for the Wild, but the team will start the stretch on the upswing after it upended the Sabres 4-1 Tuesday at KeyBank Center to extend its point streak to three games (2-0-1).

Winger Zach Parise scored twice, and backup Alex Stalock kept out all but one of the 31 shots he faced.

Once he was out of the box after serving a goalie interference penalty, Parise forced a neutral-zone turnover before burying a 2-on1 pass from center Joel Eriksson Ek at 7 minutes, 14 seconds.

Then, with four seconds left in the frame, Parise deflected in a Ryan Suter shot for the Wild’s lone power play tally in seven tries.

The goal was Parise’s team-leading eighth and fourth during a three-game goal streak; his first two-goal effort of the season also brought his point total to eight over the last eight games.

wild 4, buffalo 1 Thursday: 7 p.m. vs. Colorado (FSN)

Parise also edited the Wild’s record book.

His 60th power play goal tied him with captain Mikko Koivu for the most in team history, while he’s also tied with Pierre-Marc Bouchard for third in franchise scoring (347 points).

Instead of easing off in the second, the Wild grew its lead during a period that exposed the Sabres’ frustration.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin scored his first goal of the season and first since Dec.13, 2018, when his backhander slid by Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark at 5:29.

The Sabres challenged to determine if the play was offside but after video review, the goal was confirmed and the home squad received a delay of game minor as a result.

That was the first of four penalties by the Sabres in the second, with captain Jack Eichel getting dinged with a double minor for roughing after he picked a fight with Eriksson Ek.

Although the Wild didn’t capitalize on those chances, or its next two, the team still applied pressure that kept the Sabres out of Stalock’s way.

Buffalo finished 0-for-3 on the power play. The team’s only goal came with 3:49 to go, when defenseman Brandon Montour put back the rebound off an Eichel shot. Winger Jason Zucker added an empty-net goal at 17:46 to cap off a two-point night.

The win improved Stalock to 4-3.

Ullmark had 22 stops at the other end.

Defenseman Matt Dumba did not finish the game for the Wild, which will return home to host the Avalanche Thursday before heading east again for a three-game road trip.