– Shots sailed wide, passes missed the mark and the Wild put itself off-side a few times – the usual signs a team was playing a game that counted for the first time in nearly six months.

But the one letdown the Wild couldn’t afford as it settled in for another season was neglecting Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon.

After all, the talented center finished second in Hart Trophy voting last season for the title of the NHL’s most valuable player, racked up an impressive 97 points and torched the Wild for four goals and nine points in just four head-to-head matchups.

– a result that didn’t catch up to the feeling of the game until the waning minutes.

With 9 minutes, 34 seconds left in the second period, MacKinnon cut to the middle while all the attention was on puck-carrier Mikko Rantanen. Once Rantanen heaved the puck from the flank toward the crease, MacKinnon was there all alone to redirect in the feed over goalie Devan Dubnyk’s left skate.

– with Dubnyk gloving a MacKinnon try and getting a pad on another look from winger Colin Wilson.

Weathering that pressure emerged as a moral victory considering the Wild didn’t have much to embrace to that point.

Colorado was mostly in control, regularly getting quality looks on Dubnyk and limiting the Wild’s time in the offensive zone.

Even the team’s lone goal came off a quick stint in front of Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov.

After winger Zach Parise collected a turnover, he funneled the puck deep and then connected on a Mikko Koivu pass at 6:14 of the first period to give the Wild an early lead.

– an encouraging sign for the 34-year-old after his 2017-18 campaign was cut short due to a fractured sternum.

– which the team did at 12:29 when center Carl Soderberg ripped a shot by Dubnyk’s glove after a Wild turnover in the neutral zone.

– gaffes that the Avalanche pounced on to generate possession in and around Dubnyk.

By the end of the first, Colorado had 14 shots and tacked on another 18 in the second; the Wild had mustered just 13 through two periods.

– this time when Wilson batted the puck out of midair into the net.

After the sequence was reviewed, though, video showed Wilson directed the puck in with his glove instead of his stick and the goal was whipped off the board.

The Wild received a power play soon after, but the team couldn’t convert. It ended up going 0-for-3.

Later in the period, Rantanen added an empty-netter with 1:53 to go before center J.T. Compher had one of his own on the power play with 20 seconds remaining. The Avalanche went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Dubnyk totaled 36 saves; Varlamov had 20.

As for defenseman Ryan Suter, he logged 25:41 in his first regular-season game since he suffered a severe ankle injury March 31.