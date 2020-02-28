YouTube TV on Thursday announced that it is dropping all 21 regional sports networks owned by Sinclair — including Fox Sports North — on Saturday because of an impasse over contractual terms.

The streaming service, which has more than 2 million subscribers, said via Twitter: "We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content. You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups."

Subscribers vented on Twitter almost immediately, with those affected across markets basically saying they will cancel their subscriptions.

If that sounds familiar it's because a similar story played out last year when both Sling TV (another streaming service) and Dish Network (a larger satellite provider) both dropped the RSNs from their menu of offerings — angering plenty of Minnesota sports fans who no longer had access to Twins, Wild, Wolves and other games.

Michael Rand

Etc.

• The Gophers baseball team will host the six-team CambriaCollegeClassic this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium. In its three games, Minnesota (4-4) will play North Carolina at 7 p.m. Friday, No. 14 Duke at 7 p.m. Saturday and No. 13 North Carolina State at 6 p.m. Sunday. Scheduled starters for the Gophers are Max Meyer, J.P. Massey and Drake Davis in that order.

• Justin Kelley scored twice as St. Thomas edged Gustavus 3-2 in the MIAC men's hockey quarterfinals.

• Delaney Wolf and Anya Hafiz scored goals in the first periods to lead St. Mary's to a 4-1 win over St. Thomas in the MIAC women's hockey quarterfinals. The postseason win was the Cardinals' first since 2005.

• Gophers sophomore midfielder Katie Duong had a goal and two assists as the U.S. women's national team beat Honduras 11-0 on Wednesday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to finish 3-0 in the group stage of the U-20 CONCACAF Championship.

• The NSIC announced its major award winners in men's basketball. Brandon Myer of Minnesota Duluth was named player of the year, Parker Fox of Northern State the defensive player of the year, Ryland Holt of Minnesota State Mankato and teammate Kelby Kramer the rookie and newcomer of the year and Sioux Falls' Chris Johnson the coach of the year.

• Jake Butler of the Gophers took fourth place in 1-meter diving (359.85 points) and Minnesota's 400 medley relay (3:07.19) tied for fourth in the Big Ten swimming and diving championships in Iowa City.