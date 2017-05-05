More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these stylish Minnesota hats
Minnesota milliners craft everything from flower-trimmed boaters to geometric fascinators.
TV & Media
Is it finally time to forgive Jay Leno?
Jay Leno remains an in-demand comic — and to some, a late-night pariah.
TV & Media
'Master of None' and 'Kimmy Schmidt' still hit the sweet spot
Dev Shah of "Master of None" and the title character in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" are two sunny-side-up protagonists who could turn a tsunami into an excuse for kite flying.
Variety
The Latest: Penn State head calls student's death sickening
The Latest on the investigation into the death of a Penn State University student after a fall down stairs at a fraternity (all times local):
Movies
Home video: New 'Peanuts' DVD is a team effort
"Peanuts by Schulz! Go Team Go!" is a new DVD collection that features sports-themed cartoons taken from the new "Peanuts" cable TV series.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.