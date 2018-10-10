It’s not on the same news-making level as Taylor Swift coming out of the woods to make her first big political statement, but the young women of beloved Minneapolis punk trio Bruise Violet are raising a ruckus in their own little, loud way over recent political events.

The band released a new video on Tuesday for their song, “Nightmare,” which according to a message on their Facebook page “is dedicated to anyone and everyone who has dealt with sexual violence in their lives, and is fighting to create a safer world that brings the forward the discussion of rape culture from the shadows.”

In the short-blasting song from the trio’s “Trophy Wife” EP, drummer Danielle Cusack snarls, “I want you gone, I want you out, I want you to leave me alone." The video was directed by Robyn Ehlrich from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee's film program and shows the band members -- college students themselves, who gained attention locally while still in high school -- under a banner of gold balloons that read “No.” It will show was as an entrant in the Milwaukee Film Festival at the end of the month.

Here’s the full text of what Bruise Violet had to say as it premiered the video online:

“In light of recent events happening in the U.S., we thought it'd be important and prevalent to release our music video for the song "Nightmare" off of our EP "Trophy Wife"! This song is dedicated to anyone and everyone who has dealt with sexual violence in their lives, and is fighting to create a safer world that brings the forward the discussion of rape culture from the shadows. It is an absolute epidemic, and we in Bruise Violet send all our love and support your way. Believe survivors, [bleep] the patriarchy, and scream until you have no voice left. Remember to vote during the midterm elections too.”