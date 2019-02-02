Young bloods of the NFL
Young head coaches are nothing new in the NFL, but the early-career success Sean McVay is having is not the norm. Here’s a look at the 10 youngest coaches in NFL history and their ages at their hire date:
Name, team AgeYrs as coach
Sean McVay, L.A. Rams 30 yrs, 11 mos 2017-
Lane Kiffin, Oakland 31 yrs, 8 mos 2007-08
Harland Svare, L.A. Rams 31 yrs, 11 mos 1962-65
John Michelosen, Pitt. 32 yrs, 2 mos 1948-51
Raheem Morris, Tampa Bay 32 yrs, 4 mos 2009-11
David Shula, Cincinnati 32 yrs, 7 mos 1992-96
Josh McDaniels, Denver 32 yrs, 8 mos 2009-10
John Madden, Oakland 32 yrs, 10 mos 1969-78
Don Shula, Baltimore Colts 33 yrs, 4 days 1963-69
Al Davis, Oakland 33 yrs, 6 mos 1963-65
Source: ProFootballHOF.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.