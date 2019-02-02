Young bloods of the NFL

Young head coaches are nothing new in the NFL, but the early-career success Sean McVay is having is not the norm. Here’s a look at the 10 youngest coaches in NFL history and their ages at their hire date:

Name, team AgeYrs as coach

Sean McVay, L.A. Rams 30 yrs, 11 mos 2017-

Lane Kiffin, Oakland 31 yrs, 8 mos 2007-08

Harland Svare, L.A. Rams 31 yrs, 11 mos 1962-65

John Michelosen, Pitt. 32 yrs, 2 mos 1948-51

Raheem Morris, Tampa Bay 32 yrs, 4 mos 2009-11

David Shula, Cincinnati 32 yrs, 7 mos 1992-96

Josh McDaniels, Denver 32 yrs, 8 mos 2009-10

John Madden, Oakland 32 yrs, 10 mos 1969-78

Don Shula, Baltimore Colts 33 yrs, 4 days 1963-69

Al Davis, Oakland 33 yrs, 6 mos 1963-65

Source: ProFootballHOF.com