Nearing the end of the best season in Wild history, the Xcel Energy Center sounded awfully quiet Tuesday night. The St. Louis Blues were in town with a coach named Yeo, and it doesn’t take much to make Minnesota sports fans worry about curses and hexes, franchise history and auld acquaintances.

Nothing that has transpired since Mike Yeo’s firing would suggest that he is missed for anything more than his friendly demeanor. Interim coach John Torchetti ignited the Wild immediately after he left, and Bruce Boudreau has raised the team’s play to an astonishing level in Yeo’s first full year away from the team that gave him his first NHL head coaching job.

This being Minnesota, paranoia always is lurking in the corner, even when the corner is rounded. The Blues have done nothing to distinguish themselves this season. They got a good coach in Ken Hitchcock fired, and they have hardly surged under Yeo, but their tepid play simply positions them to face the Wild early in the playoffs, and despite records and résumés, Minnesota probably would prefer a less-personal matchup.

Minnesotans always worry about coaches. There was a time when Gophers fans worried that Tim Brewster might leave for a big-time job. And Dan Monson. And Richard Pitino. Not THIS Richard Pitino. The Richard Pitino who almost got himself fired last year.

Tuesday night offered a reminder that the Blues have high-end talent and a coach with a grudge, however politely he handled his professional return to the Twin Cities. Yeo may have heard the mild jeers from the crowd before the anthem.

The Blues still have the scariest player on the ice when these teams play, in the form of Vladimir Tarasenko, and can play a physical style that can bother the Wild’s Smurf-like forwards.

Tuesday might also have provided a reminder that the Wild has earned the right to get every opponent’s best effort. The Blues did not look like a lagging team.

The Wild looked a bit slow and sloppy in the first period, and the Blues scored the first goal on David Perron’s beautiful deflection of a shot from Colton Parayko.

Tarasenko scored midway through the third period, giving St. Louis a 2-0 lead, and it looked as if the locals were shut out until Mikko Koivu scored with 10.5 seconds remaining on a bouncing, desperation shot on net.

The final: St. Louis 2, Wild 1.

The Wild’s sluggishness led to Boudreau juggling lines, even breaking up the Mikael Granlund-Koivu-Jason Zucker troika that has been dominant since November.

He reunited that line in the third period, after trying Eric Staal, Zach Parise and Zucker together.

One reason the Wild has not suffered a swoon is Boudreau’s unwillingness to stand pat when his team plays poorly. He is the Neosporin of regular-season coaches, preventing infections so he doesn’t have to treat them.

One of his current problems: Where to hide Charlie Coyle. No one has ever questioned Coyle’s attitude or effort. His production? Now would be a good time to question that.

Coyle was virtually invisible Tuesday. Maybe his style will serve him well in the playoffs, but it’s difficult to think of a latter-day Wild team deep enough to win big without him.

Perhaps the worst development of the night was not Yeo winning on the visiting bench at the X, but Jake Allen building a wall between the pipes. Poor goaltending helped get Hitchcock fired; Allen playing like this could get Boudreau beat in the playoffs yet again.

For the first time in Wild history, the home team at the X is trying to hold onto a top seed instead of expending effort trying to backdoor a playoff spot or overcome a swoon. It’s a good problem to have, but on Tuesday night it did feel, however momentarily, like a problem.

Jim Souhan’s podcast can be heard at MalePatternPodcasts.com. On Twitter: @SouhanStrib. jsouhan@startribune.com