A Woodbury police officer was injured Monday after responding to reports of a man “acting erratically” in a local Taco Bell parking lot, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call about a man in his 20s behaving strangely, Cmdr. John Altman of the Woodbury Police Department said Monday. Police found the man trying to get into a car that wasn’t his at the Taco Bell off Tamarack Road.

“He wasn’t responding to them verbally,” Altman said. “They tried to keep him from getting into this car, and the fight was on.”

The officer injured in the altercation and the suspect were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.