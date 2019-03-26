An adult died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Woodbury.
Flames were shooting out of the front of a residence on the 300 block of Meadow Lane when firefighters arrived on the scene about 6:20 a.m., said Cmdr. John Altman, a spokesman for the Woodbury Public Safety Department.
A neighbor saw the fire and called 911, Altman said.
Altman said one person in the house died and that it did not appear that anybody else was inside.
Crews at 8 a.m. were still on the scene, Altman said.
It was not immediately known what sparked the blaze. The state fire marshal is on scene investigating.
