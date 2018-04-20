Turns out $40 Hunter boots sold by Target really were too good to be true.

The women's tall rain boots, which were delayed when the Hunter for Target limited-time design collaboration launched last weekend, won't be sold online or in stores because of production issues.

The Minneapolis-based retailer issued a mea culpa this morning in announcing the retailer decided to pull them from the collection altogether, which it acknowledged would be disappointing news for many customers.

While the women's tall rain boots were just a handful of the 300-plus items included in Target's latest highly-anticipated tie-up with an outside brand, they were Hunter's signature look and the items for which the British company is most well known. While not identical to those sold directly by Hunter that retail for about $150, the Target versions were highly coveted since they were to be sold for $40.

"After thorough evaluation, we've decided not to make this item available," Mark Tritton, Target's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "We're very sorry, but the production simply didn't meet our standards, Hunter's standards, or the standards we want guests to have when they shop at Target."

He added that Target is working with another firm to recycle the boots.

"While this collaboration has brought joy to millions of guests who have shopped it over the past week, the risk of further disappointing our guests is a risk we aren't willing to take," he added. "Rest assured we'll look into how this happened, and we'll work hard to ensure it doesn't happen again."

In addition to these boots, the Hunter collection at Target also includes backpacks, raincoats, apparel and various other accessories. Kids' boots, men's boots and women's ankle boots are also part of the collection and did not have any delays or production issues. The line is expected to run through June 14 if items aren't sold out before then.

Joshua Thomas, a Target spokesman, said the rest of the line has seen strong sales, making it one of its most popular collaborations to date.

This isn't the first time Target has had a snafu with one of its highly-anticipated design collaborations. Some previous ones have been so popular that the launch crashed — or nearly crashed — its website as was the case with Missoni and Lilly Pulitzer.

Target has become known for its design collaborations since it first launched them in 1999. It has had more than 175 partnerships to date. Other recent ones include tie-ups with Victoria Beckham and Marimekko.

While these collections are not usually a big contributor to Target's overall sales, the retailer does them more for the buzz they create and help in bolstering the mass retailer's reputation as a destination for cheap-chic fashion.