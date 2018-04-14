Target's design collaboration with Hunter saw strong demand when it launched in stores and online this morning, but there was one glaring omission: the iconic tall women's rain boots for which Hunter is known.

The Minneapolis-based retailer posted on its website Friday night that those boots have been delayed and will be available at a later time.

"We apologize for any disappointment and we'll share more information when we can," the company said.

Some irritated shoppers took to Twitter to complain.

These particular boots made up just a handful of the 300-plus items in the limited-edition collection. While not exactly identical to the boots that Hunter usually sells for about $150, many shoppers were excited about the Target version which were to be sold for $40.

Joshua Thomas, a Target spokesman, noted that it's not unheard of for a couple items from a limited-edition collection to not arrive until after the initial launch date.

In addition to the boots, the Hunter collection at Target also includes backpacks, raincoats, apparel and various other accessories.

The items became available for sale a little after 2 a.m. on Target.com and some items sold out within hours such as certain bags, kids' shoes and women's ankle boots in various sizes. But plenty of items were still available.

Stores across the country also reported having lines outside waiting for them to open, Thomas said.

This isn't the first time Target has had a snafu with one of its highly-anticipated design collaborations. Some previous ones have been so popular that the launch crashed -- or nearly crashed -- its website as was the case with Missoni and Lilly Pulitzer.